 Sukhbir, Harsimrat confident of victory on home turf Bathinda

  Punjab
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal with his wife and Bathinda candidate Harsimrat Badal after casting vote on Sunday.



Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Badal (Muktsar), June 2

A day after the election, both SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal sounded confident of victory for the fourth consecutive term in their home turf Bathinda.

While meeting the party workers and leaders assembled at their residence here, the duo thanked everyone for putting their time and energy.

Sukhbir told his party workers that the reports he had gathered from all around were totally in favour of the SAD. A number of workers had even come with the sweets to congratulate him in advance. Sukhbir, however, told the workers to rejoice the reports but keep it a low-key affair as these days (first week of June) were very painful for the Sikh community as Operation Blue Star took place in June 1984.

Sukhbir said, “We are confident of winning not only Bathinda but various other seats. The results will be surprising but I won’t like to speak much about it. Only a day has left, the results will be out. So, rather than speculating things, it’s better to wait for June 4.”

Meanwhile, Harsimrat told the SAD workers that their duty was over now and her duty would start from June 4 again.

A Youth Akali Dal leader from Lambi said, “Biba ji (Harsimrat) even assured us to release the MPLAD funds for some remaining development works in Lambi. We are expecting to get the lead of votes in six out of the total nine Assembly segments. In Lambi alone, we will get a lead of 12,000 votes.”

Notably, former CM Parkash Singh Badal had lost his last election from Lambi in 2022 to first-timer AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khuddian by 11,396 votes. Khuddian has this time contested the Lok Sabha election against Harsimrat.

Some SAD supporters claimed that their victory margin would depend on the total number of votes polled in favour of BJP candidate Parampal Kaur Sidhu and SAD (A) candidate Lakhvir Singh Lakha Sidhana. “We are expecting these two candidates will not get more than 2 lakh votes polled in the constituency,” a SAD supporter claimed.

