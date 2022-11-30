Sukhbir Badal has a dig at Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over law and order

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 29

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal today said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should own responsibility for “failing” to maintain law and order and should ensure that no one is allowed to disturb communal harmony in the state.

He said instead of instilling confidence in Punjabis by taking appropriate steps, the Chief Minister, along with his Cabinet, had fled the state to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat.

He said no one was feeling safe in Punjab today. “Targeted killings have become an everyday affair with an Akali worker gunned down near Batala today.”

Meanwhile, former minister Bikram Singh Majithia today demanded the registration of an FIR against Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Maan for allegedly promoting the gun culture.

