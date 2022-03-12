Sukhbir Badal owns responsibility for defeat

Claims Akali workers are still upbeat | Will hold meeting to discuss results on Monday

Sukhbir Badal owns responsibility for defeat

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal during a meeting with party workers.

Tribune News Service

Badal (Muktsar), March 11

A day after the SAD’s worst-ever show in Punjab, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal today said there was an AAP storm in which all other parties suffered.

Party to play constructive role

The SAD will play a constructive and positive role. It will support the government on defending the interests of the state on religious, economic, territorial and river waters issues. Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD Chief

Interacting with mediapersons at his Badal village residence here, Sukhbir said: “The voice of the people is like the voice of the God. I accept this verdict by bowing my head. Being the party chief, I also take the responsibility for this defeat instead of passing the buck to party workers, candidates or alliance partners. The people of the state have given a huge responsibility to AAP and I congratulate the party’s CM candidate Bhagwant Mann.”

He added, “I express my gratitude to all SAD workers who fought very hard. They worked round the clock, but the results are in the hands of the God. We are holding a meeting on Monday to discuss the election results.”

On the question of no Badal family member in the Assembly for the first time, Sukhbir said, “It does not matter whether it is inside or outside the Assembly. The SAD is the voice of Punjabis, Sikhs and the Panth, this voice will always be loud. The SAD will go ahead and fight. The wars are won and lost, but the armies survive. No one can compete with the SAD army. Our workers were upbeat and are still upbeat. You will see us winning the election in future.”

On the defeat of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in Lambi, Sukhbir said his politics was not dependent on victory or defeat. “Badal sahib has spent 16 years in jails for the issues concerning the state. He is a selfless leader and no one could serve the state like him.” Responding to a question as to whether he expected such a result in the hot seats, he said it was absolutely not predictable.

#parkash singh badal #SAD #sukhbir badal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

2
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

3
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann leaves for Delhi to meet Kejriwal ahead of govt formation

4
Punjab

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony

5
Amritsar

A day after Assembly poll results, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomes power shift in Punjab

6
Nation

Indian missile 'mistakenly' falls in Pakistan, government orders probe

7
Punjab

Charanjit Singh Channi resigns as Chief Minister; Punjab Assembly dissolved

8
Punjab

Amarinder targets Congress leadership for blaming party's bad showing in Punjab on his tenure

9
Entertainment

Miss Bikini Universe India 2018 and Congress candidate Archana Gautam has 756K followers, but got only 1,519 votes in UP elections

10
Punjab

Thank you sir, says Kejriwal after Modi congratulates AAP on its Punjab victory

Don't Miss

View All
Little-known faces knock bigwigs out
Punjab Election

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study
Nation

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face at his wedding
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

Old video of political satirist Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

You win some, you lose some
Lifestyle

You win some, you lose some; Punjabi celebs who won and who didn't

In death, Himachal Pradesh girl gives new lease of life to four
Chandigarh

In death, 11-year-old Himachal girl gives new lease of life to four

‘Pad woman’, sweeper’s son emerge giant slayers
Punjab Election

'Pad woman', sweeper's son emerge giant slayers in Punjab election

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose chair to Sidhu
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

Top Stories

4 terrorists killed, 1 held in separate encounters in J-K

4 terrorists killed in separate encounters in J-K

The encounters take place in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kupwara ...

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi

13 fire tenders rushed to the site

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Speculative, may create panic: Govt

Bhagwant Mann to stake claim today, oath on March 16

Bhagwant Mann to stake claim to form govt in Punjab

Oath on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr

US President Biden nominates Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan as his envoy to Netherlands

US President Biden nominates Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan as his envoy to Netherlands

An immigrant to the US from Kashmir, Duggal, 50, has been ra...

Cities

View All

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won’t be easy for Congress now

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won't be easy for Congress now

Amritsar: 3 ASIs among 7 cops booked

Carjacking reported behind GNDH, Amritsar, 3 held

Man found murdered at Bhagtanwala grain market

Amritsar: Man ends life, case against wife, in-laws

FM through by a whisker

Manpreet Badal saves security deposit by thin margin

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Won’t issue LoI to pvt firm: Chandigarh to powermen

Won't issue LoI to pvt firm: Chandigarh to powermen

Dubai flight to resume from March 14

Chandigarh sees 11 cases, active load now 60

Education Department warns of action against minority schools

School seeks Aadhaar for admission of wards

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Justice Vipin Sanghi appointed Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Delhi Police personnel to pay double penalty if found flouting traffic norms

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on MC election?

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on MC election?

I have already served this area for 8 years as cop: Balkar Singh

Despite AAP tsunami, its Bholath candidate loses security deposit

Victory, defeat are two sides of coin, says Cong’s Arora

Had just 18 days for my solo campaign: Angad

LIT Chairman resigns

LIT Chairman resigns

7 test positive in Ludhiana district

Domestic help attempts to commit robbery, 2 nabbed

Man shoots self, critical

Industries Minister Kotli loses deposit in Khanna

Be punctual, doctors told

Be punctual, doctors told

Release pension on time, demands panel

Experts dwell on biz strategies for growth and performance

4 of thieves’ gang held

Six Congress candidates lose security deposit