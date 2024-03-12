Sukhbir Badal resumes ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ from Gidderbaha segment

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, March 11

Amid speculations of the SAD-BJP alliance, Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal today resumed “Punjab Bachao Yatra” from Gidderbaha Assembly segment.

This ‘yatra’ was suspended last month in the wake of the farmers’ agitation against the Centre. Sukhbir trained his guns on AAP and the Congress, but preferred not to target the BJP.

Yesterday, BJP’s state chief Sunil Jakhar had showered praises on former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal at the latter’s first death anniversary at Badal village.

Political observers said SAD had chosen to resume its yatra as AAP had also sounded the poll bugle in the state today.

Sukhbir appealed to the voters to repose faith in the regional party in the Lok Sabha poll. Seeing the response of the masses, Sukhbir said, “One can sense the mood of the public. Voters have decided to oust the corrupt, anti-Sikh and anti-Punjab AAP government and repose faith in the SAD.”

“We have seen how CM Bhagwant Mann behaved in the Vidhan Sabha recently. He has befooled everyone in the name of ‘badlav’. Don’t let it happen again. The AAP has betrayed women as they haven’t received Rs 1,000 per month allowance for the last two years.”

