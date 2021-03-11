Sukhbir Badal seeks Devinderpal Singh Bhullar's release

Chandigarh, April 21
SAD chief Sukhbir Badal today urged Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to apprise the Sentence Review Board of Delhi Government about the special remission granted to Devinderpal Singh Bhullar by the Centre to ensure his release from prison. —
