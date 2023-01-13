Sukhbir Badal seeks quashing of FIR

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 12

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today put the state on notice on a petition filed by former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal seeking the quashing of an FIR registered for allegedly violating prohibitory orders.

Taking up the petition, Justice Raj Mohan Singh also fixed January 18 as the next date of hearing. In the petition filed through senior advocate RS Cheema with counsel Arshdeep Singh Cheema and Satish Sharma, Sukhbir submitted that he was told by locals during the run-up to the elections that illegal mining was being done in “Wazir Bhullar”. The petitioner on June 30, 2021, proceeded to the site and saw heavy machinery deployed for mining purposes.

“It came as utter shock to the petitioner that despite evidence of illegal mining, the police registered an FIR against the petitioner and others. The FIR mentioned that the mining was being done legally and the petitioner threatened and restrained the employees of the contractor. The FIR in an abuse of process of law,” the Bench was told.

A case was registered on July 1, 2021, under Sections 269, 270, 188, 341, 506 of the IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Additional Advocate-General Gaurav Garg Dhuriwala accepted notice on behalf of the state and sought time to file the status report.

