Sukhbir Singh Badal acquitted in National Highway blocking case

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, November 29

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal was today acquitted by the civil court in Zira sub-division in an old case in which he along with his supporters was booked by the police for allegedly blocking the national highway near Harike headworks.

Sukhbir had been booked by the police under Sections 341/283/431/188/149 IPC and Section 8-B of National Highway Act 1956 by Makhu police (FIR No. 171 dated 08.12.2017).

Addressing his supporters, Sukhbir said he was booked in this case to settle political scores on the behest of the then local Congress MLA.

Hargurbir Singh, the counsel of Sukhbir, said that a challan of around 49 persons was produced in court. “One of these 49, one has been declared PO. Five persons had died during the trial and 43, including the SAD president and former Cabinet Minister Bikramjit Mathia, have been acquitted by the court today.”

