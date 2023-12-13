Sukhbir Singh Badal, Daljeet Singh Cheema perform sewa at Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 12

The senior leadership of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), led by party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, today began an “Akhand Path” at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Gurbaksh Singh Ji in the precincts of Akal Takht here to mark the foundation day of the party. The 103rd foundation day of the party is on December 14.

Badal along with his wife and MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and senior leader Daljeet Singh Cheema, also performed ‘joda sewa’ and cleaned utensils at Guru Ram Dass Ji langar hall. The leaders also swept the ‘parikarma’ of the Golden Temple.

Badal said the entire rank and file of the party and the SGPC would engage in religious service at the Golden Temple for the next two days.

