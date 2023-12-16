Sukhbir Badal's apology on sacrilege incidents not enough: Analysts

Tribune News Service

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal’s apology on sacrilege incidents during the party’s regime seems to be a desperate attempt by the Akalis to find favour with Sikh voters, feel experts on Akali politics.

They say the apology is not in the spirit of the Sikh Rehat Maryada (code of ethics and practice).

Badal, while speaking in the 103rd foundation day ceremony of the party in a gurdwara on the Golden Temple premises, apologised for the mistakes for the sacrilege incidents.

The state had voted the SAD-BJP alliance to power in 2007 and 2012 consecutively but, after the incidents, the party’s graph went down drastically. Sikh voters, seemed to have distanced itself from the party.

Historian Jagtar Singh, who has written extensively on Akali politics for the past several decades, dismisses the apology as not enough. “One cannot be one’s own judge. One cannot forgive oneself,” he says.

A Sikh, seeking forgiveness of any act, should appear before Akal Takht and the five high priests, admit guilt and pray for penance. Sukhbir apologised before a gathering of Sikhs in a gurudwara adjacent to Akal Takht, Jagtar points out.

Further, Jagtar Singh objects to the apology saying Sukhbir did not disclose what mistakes were made by the party or him? “He said, advertently or inadvertently, some mistakes were made for which he apologises to Sikh Sangat. Will people accept the apology without known the specifics of the mistakes?” he added.

Political analyst Manjit Singh says the apology signifies the realisation deep within the party that nothing short of expressing regret could make the Qaum forgive it. “This may bring them political dividends but it will be of no use if the Akalis do not raise the core issues of the state like end of the drug menace and saving Punjab river waters.

Gurdarshan Singh Bahia, ex-media adviser of Akali leader Gurcharan Singh Tohra, says the apology may help SAD forging political alliance but it will be a mistake to think its lost trust among the Sikhs would be restored.

