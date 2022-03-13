Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa resigns as SAD(S) chief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

Accepting the responsibility for the crushing defeat of the SAD (Sanyukt), party president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa today submitted his resignation from the post.

Dhindsa submitted resignation in a meeting of the core committee of the party. He said it was the responsibility of the president to accept the reasons of defeat and introspect. He also demanded that SAD president Sukhbir Badal resigned from the post of party president.

However, the decision regarding the fate of his resignation is to be taken by the core committee of the party. The SAD (Sanyukt) had contested on 15 seats as part of the NDA alliance, but the party could save security deposit only from Lehera where party leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa fought. —