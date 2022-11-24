Sukhpal Khaira: Fix accountability in naib tehsildar recruitment 'scam', dismiss PPSC Secretary

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 23

All India Kisan Congress chief and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira today wrote to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demanding immediate scrapping of the naib tehsildar recruitment exam.

Accompanied by 12 candidates, who had appeared for the exam, Khaira said, “So far, eight suspects have been booked. How do we know that the remaining 78 shortlisted candidates cleared the exam in a transparent manner? There were no foolproof systems, including jammers, biometrics and videography devices.”

Prajwal Sharma, a candidate from Jalandhar, said, “We have got to know that impersonators appeared on behalf of some candidates. There was no provision of iris and fingerprints scan. We have spent years preparing for competitive exams. The government should ensure fairness.”

Urmanpreet, another candidate from Muktsar, alleged that two candidates, who could not clear initial rounds of exam held to recruit analyst in the Police Department, got selected.

Khaira also raked up the issue of alleged unfair means used while promoting kanungos. He demanded that a show-cause notice should be issued to Chairman of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) and Secretary should be dismissed.

