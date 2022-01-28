Sukhpal Khaira gets released from Patiala’s central jail day after Punjab HC grants him bail

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 28

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira was released from the central jail in Patiala on Friday, a day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him bail.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Khaira in November in connection with its money laundering investigations.

The Punjab and Haryana granted him regular bail on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh. The court said Khaira could not leave the high court’s jurisdiction without permission from the special court trying the case, would hand over his passport to investigators, and appear before the trial court every week.

#bail #Patiala #PunjabHC #SukhpalKhaira