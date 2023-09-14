'You sent police to my house to pick me up at 4am'; Sukhpal Khaira slams AAP govt for 'pre-empting protest' by unemployed teacher

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 14

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal is currently on a three-day Punjab tour. Amid his visit, Congress leader and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira has shared a video on social media of a woman slamming Kejriwal and Punjab’s AAP government.

In the video, the woman alleges, “I’m Sippy Sharma, one of the unemployed 646 PTI teachers. Before the election, Kejriwal had promised us that we would get employment in case AAP is voted to power. However, not only have they not appointed us but have also abolished the posts. They also sent police to my house to pick me up at 4 in the morning.

“I want to say that whenever Kejriwal visits Punjab, he will have to face the 646 PTI teachers. As long as you don’t appoint us, we will protest against you.”

Why’re @ArvindKejriwal & @BhagwantMann afraid of a girl and their so called sister Sippy Sharma that they ordered police to detain her before their rally at Amritsar today? Are they so weak and feeble that they can’t face her? How are their actions any different from previous… pic.twitter.com/Adt6HMjU34 — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) September 13, 2023

Sharing the video on X, Khaira wrote, “Why’re @ArvindKejriwal and @BhagwantMann afraid of a girl and their so called sister Sippy Sharma that they ordered police to detain her before their rally at Amritsar today? Are they so weak and feeble that they can’t face her? How are their actions any different from previous govts?”

