Sukhpal Singh Khaira files papers from Sangrur seat as Congress candidate

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, May 8

Congress candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency Sukhpal Singh Khaira filed his nomination papers before the returning officer-cum-DC Jitendra Jorwal here today. At the time of filing of these, former Chief Minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former Sangrur MLA Surinderpal Singh Sibia and former Bhadaur MLA Pirmal Singh were present.

Earlier, a rally was also organised by the Congress in support of Khaira near Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk here. Among others who participated in the rally included state president of the Congress Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Bhattal, Khaira, Sibia, Pirmal and former Malerkotla MLA Razia Sultana.

Warring while flaying the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre said if anyone could replace the Modi government in the country, it was the Congress, so people should vote for it. He also criticised the Mann government, saying that it could not protect the agitating farmers at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders during the agitation, so how it could protect the interests of the state. He asked the people to vote in favour of Khaira as he could raise Punjab’s as well as people’s issues in the Lok Sabha in a loud voice.

Khaira said he favoured opening of the border with Pakistan, saying that it would be beneficial for the industry, trade and agriculture of the state. He also questioned the Mann government on the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ who had already completed their sentences. Bhattal also asked the gathering to vote for Khaira.

