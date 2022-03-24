Sukhpal Singh Khaira flays AAP over Rajya Sabha nominations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira today criticised Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for its failure to give representation to the Dalit community in the nominations for the Rajya Sabha.

AAP claimed to adhere to the ideology of BR Ambedkar, but it failed to nominate even one person belonging to the Dalit community to the Rajya Sabha recently, he said.

However, Bhagwant Mann’s announcement of installing the statues of Bhagat Singh, BR Ambedkar and Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the Punjab

Vidhan Sabha was a welcome step.

“If AAP is serious to uplift the downtrodden and sincerely adhere to the ideology of BR Ambedkar, the same should reflect in its actions too,” MLA from Bholath said.