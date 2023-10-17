Sukhpal Singh Khaira sent to 14-day judicial custody

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, October 16

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC), Jalalabad, today sent Bholath Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira to judicial custody for 14 days in a 2015 drugs smuggling case.

Khaira was arrested from his Chandigarh residence on September 28. The JMIC, Jalalabad, had granted two-day police custody followed by judicial remand of 14 days on September 30. On October 5, the judicial custody was challenged by the police in the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum- Special Judge for the NDPS purposes, Fazilka.

The Special Judge said the remand papers were ordered to be sent back to the court concerned for passing fresh orders as regards the request for further police remand of the respondent (Khaira). Reviewing its own decision on October 10, the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Jalalabad, granted two-day police custody of Khaira. Later, the police remand was extended by two days each on October 12 and 14.

High Court puts Punjab on notice

The Punjab and Haryana HC on Monday issued a notice of motion to the state of Punjab on a petition filed by MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira seeking regular bail in a 2015 drug case. Taking up the matter, Justice Anoop Chitkara fixed the case for further hearing on October 19

Khaira, in another petition filed before the court, had submitted that he was being subjected to gross persecution and harassment for blatantly oblique, politically motivated, malafide, extraneous and vexatious consideration

