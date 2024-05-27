Sukhpal Singh Khaira strikes chord with shopkeepers in Malerkotla

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, May 26

Congress nominee from Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency Sukhpal Singh Khaira tried to strike chord with shopkeepers and vendors, besides residents during election related events at Malerkotla and surrounding areas.

Khaira was accompanied by former minister Razia Sultana and other senior functionaries of the Congress party.

Addressing gatherings at Vegetable Market, Sherwani Kot, Kailon, Dhadewara , Shekhupra Kalan, Barkatpura, Sikandarpura, Bhudan, Mehboobpura, Hathan and Adamwal villages, Khaira alleged that both the Union Government and Punjab Government had failed to protect interests of common people, including farmers, labourers and small traders. “While the NDA Government led by PM Narendra Modi made lives of common men a havoc by increasing prices of essential items of subsistence, the AAP keept mum over alleged assaults by Haryana police at borders during ensuing farmer protests,” said Khaira claiming that the Congress was the only party that advocated secularism, liberalism, nationalism in letter and spirit.

