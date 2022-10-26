Rishi Sunak's appointment as UK's 1st Indian-origin PM spreads cheer

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, October 25

Rishi Sunak’s ascent as Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister has brought cheer to the Punjabis who share their roots in the undivided British Punjab.

Challenges before him are manifold The challenges before him are manifold and Britain watchers will keenly observe how he handles political turmoil and the economic crises post Brexit. — Gunbir Singh, President of Dilbir Foundation

The 42-year-old Sunak was born in Southampton to Hindu-Punjabi parents, but his grandparents belonged to the city of Gujranwala, now in Punjab province of Pakistan.

Sunak, in an odd way, is both an Indian and a Pakistani by heritage.

Former vice-chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) SP Singh, whose ancestors too migrated from Gujranwala, said it was a proud moment for Punjabis like him, who have scripted history by emerging as UK’s first Asian Prime Minister.

Singh is at present the chairman of the Gujranwala Khalsa Educational Council. He said special ‘ardas’ was performed at educational institutes when Sunak was in the race for the coveted position.

Gunbir Singh, president of Dilbir Foundation, which works on conserving legacy, said as Punjabis and victims of the crisis post marking of the Radcliffe line, one was proud that someone as astute and capable as Sunak had Indian origins.

“Sunak may have been born and brought up in the United Kingdom, but he is of Punjabi descent. We wish him the best as the bearer of the UK’s fortunes. The challenges before him are manifold and Britain watchers will keenly observe how he handles political turmoil and the economic crises post Brexit,” he said.

Punjabi poet Gurbhajan Gill, who has roots in Sialkot (Pakistan), said Gujranwala had produced another leader.

“Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh, who was born in Gujranwala, was first one to lead the reins of the Sikh empire. Now Sunak, who also has roots in Gujranwala, has become the UK Prime Minister. What better gift could Punjabis have asked for this Diwali?” he said.

Indian World Forum president Puneet Singh Chandok said it was indeed a proud moment for the Indian diaspora that a Punjabi-origin man would head the British government.

“I believe that he will be instrumental in establishing an effective, efficient and progressive partnership between the United Kingdom and India,” he said.

Revealing Sunak’s ancestral lineage, former MP Tarlochan Singh said his paternal grandfather, a Punjabi Khatri Hindu, Ramdas Sunak, had left Gujranwala for Nairobi in 1935.

Sunak’s father Yashveer Sunak had moved to Liverpool in the 1960s to pursue a degree in medicine. He married Usha in Leicester in 1977. Three years later, Rishi was born in 1980 in Southampton.

#England #rishi sunak