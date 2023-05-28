Sunam first in state to have robotics labs at schools: Aman Arora

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, May 27

In a big push to upgrade education, Sunam has become the first Assembly constituency in the state to have started the process of setting up robotics labs in all 18 Government Senior secondary schools.

One lab was inaugurated on Saturday by Minister Aman Arora and for the remaining 17 labs, authorities have dispatched latest equipment. Apart from robotics, three XR reality labs are also being set up with the help of a German firm.

“Sunam has become the first Assembly segment to have robotics labs in all government senior secondary schools. These futuristic labs will help students in getting practical training in robotics, IoT, artificial intelligence and 3D printing,” said Arora.