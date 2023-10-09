Sunam railway station to get foot overbridge

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, October 8

The Railway Ministry has approved a foot overbridge for the Sunam Udham Singh Wala railway station. The bridge will be constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore. At present, passengers have to cross over the tracks to reach the other side of the station. The 20-foot bridge will be constructed at the height of 28.5 feet.

“It has been a long-pending demand of local residents as during rush hours, many times, passengers have had narrow escapes when they cross from one platform to the other without properly checking for incoming trains,” said Surjan Singh, a local.

