Sunam residents flag use of substandard material in works

Sangrur, February 25
The use of poor quality material in various development works has raised serious questions on the working of Sunam Nagar Council (NC).
Senior vice-president of civic body Komal Kansal has sought a high-level inquiry by the Vigilance Bureau.
As per information, the NC had given a contract worth Rs 3.85 crore for various works, including laying of interlocking tiles and pipes for drainage of waste water in the city, among others.
Kansal said, “At many places the contractor is using poor quality material despite repeated requests. Drainage pipes are being laid without concrete base. I have written to the higher authorities and asked the Vigilance Bureau to conduct the probe. I will not allow misuse of Rs 3.85 crore.”
Residents alleged that the contractor had stopped the works during the Assembly poll and was using poor quality material.
RTI activist Jatinder Jain said, “We will expose those who are using poor quality material in various development works.”
Executive Officer (EO) Mahinder Singh denied the allegations and said he has not received any complaint in this connection so far.
“I will look into the matter and take appropriate action,” said the Executive Officer.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister
Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...
Ukraine crisis: First Air India evacuation flight with 219 Indians lands at Mumbai airport
Second evacuation flight expected to return to Delhi airport...
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory
India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...
Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi
PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...