Sunder Sham Arora arrested in PSIEC plot scam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 12

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested former minister Sunder Sham Arora in the Punjab Small Industries and Exports Corporation (PSIEC) plot scam. Arora was already in judicial custody in a case registered against him for trying to bribe an official.

A VB spokesperson said Arora was brought on production warrant from Ropar jail and was produced in a Mohali court.

The judge sent Arora to one-day police custody.

Besides Arora, the VB has also booked an IAS officer and several others as well.

The IAS/PCS officers’ association had protested against the registration of the case and went on a mass casual leave. However,they resumed their work after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann issued them an ultimatum to return to duty or face disciplinary action.

#sunder sham arora