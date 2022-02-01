Sunehra Punjab Party launched

Chandigarh, january 31
The Sanjha Sunehra Punjab Manch formed in August 2021 announced to launch Sunehra Punjab Party today.
Party’s national chief KC Singh said, “A small but diverse group of individuals — civil, military, sports and civil society — came together to establish the Sanjha Sunehra Punjab Manch in August 2021. After five months of holding interactive public meetings, a common thinking emerged that a change wasn’t possible unless good Punjabis stepped forward to occupy the political space.” “Consequently, most members endorsed the decision to register a political party with the EC, which approved the name.” —
