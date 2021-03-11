Sunil Jakhar an asset worth his weight in gold, Congress shouldn't lose him, says Navjot Sidhu

Chandigarh, May 14
As Sunil Jakhar said “Good luck and goodbye to the Congress”, Navjot Singh Sidhu was the first to react as former PPCC chief announced his decision to quit the party via Facebook.
Taking to Twitter, Sidhu wrote: “The congress should not loose #sunilkjakhar …. Is an asset worth his weight in gold …. Any differences can be resolved on the table”.
Sunil Jakhar was last month removed from all party positions for alleged anti-party activities.
The disgruntled leader, whose decision comes during the party's three-day ‘Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, went live on his Facebook page to make the announcement.
“It is my parting gift to the party. Good luck and goodbye, Congress,” Jakhar said while announcing his decision to part ways with the party.
The former Punjab Congress chief had been upset with the party for serving him a show-cause notice on April 11.
