BJP starts overhaul: Sunil Jakhar is Punjab chief, minister Kishan Reddy is Telangana head

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, July 4
The ruling BJP kick started its long anticipated party overhaul appointing new chiefs in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Jharkhand.
Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar has been named Punjab unit president replacing Ashwani Sharma. The BJP has also replaced Bandi Sanjay as Telangana unit president appointing G Kishan Reddy in his place.
Jharkhand BJP will be headed by tribal strongman Babulal Marandi and Andhra Pradesh will have D Purandeshwari as state chief. She will relinquish responsibility as national general secretary of the BJP.
Former Andhra CM Kiran Reddy who recently joined the BJP has been included in the BJP national executive.
The appointments by BJP chief JP Nadda signal massive upcoming revamp on party and government considering a union minister has been moved to the party and a national general secretary as Andhra state in charge.
More changes will be announced soon, sources said.
