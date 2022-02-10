Sunil Jakhar denied Punjab CM post due to caste politics: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 9

The BJP today cornered the ruling Congress over the quitting of active politics by its campaign committee chief Sunil Jakhar in the midst of the election campaign.

“Jakhar has quit the active politics. This is primarily because he was refused the chief ministership for being a Hindu, something that, from his own admission, has hurt him badly,” said Union Minister and BJP state affairs incharge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

He added a majority of the MLAs had supported Jakhar for the chief ministership, but the Congress high command chose not to appoint him, because he was a Hindu. “The fault does not lie with the people of Punjab, but the Congress, which is trying to divide people along the communal lines,” he said.

