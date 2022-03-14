Sunil Jakhar hits out at party leader for calling Charanjit Channi an asset, calls him a liability

Chandigarh, March 14
Congress leader Sunil Jakhar has hit out at the leader(s) who described Punjab’s former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi as an asset while reviewing party debacle at CWC meeting in New Delhi on Sunday.
An asset - r u joking ?— Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) March 14, 2022
Thank God he wasn’t declared a
‘National Treasure'
at CWC by the 'Pbi' lady who proposed him as CM in first place
May be an asset for her but for the party he has been only a liability. Not the top brass,but his own greed pulled him and the party down pic.twitter.com/Lnf6vJgRzF
Jhakkar described Channi as a liability who pulled down the party.
