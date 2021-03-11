Sunil Jakhar joined BJP to get RS berth: Raja Warring

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, May 25

Amid speculation over exodus of more Congress leaders after Sunil Jakhar joined the BJP, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday said those hungry for power were quitting the party.

Warring claimed Jakhar was after a berth in the Rajya Sabha, and that was what propelled him to join the BJP. He said the myth of tall and big leaders winning elections had been shattered in the recently held Assembly elections as many stalwarts were made to bite the dust.

“It doesn’t matter if you were MLA multiple times. Now, only those will survive who work as per the public sentiments and remain connected to the grassroots. Poaching of senior leaders has become irrelevant in the recently held Assembly elections,” he said.

At the PCC head office here to attend the party workers’ meeting, Warring said a few leaders like Jakhar after enjoying positions like PCC president, campaign committee chairman and member of the screening committee for ticket, switched over to the BJP just because he was not made the CM. “He intentionally damaged the party by stating that Hindus had no place in the party. He was preparing the ground to join the BJP for the last six months,” alleged Warring.

Sending out message to party leaders who boast of their seniority, the PCC president said leaders like Capt Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar who thought they were bigger than the party had dented the party most.

For the past 10 years, there was a complete disconnect between the workers and the leadership. “It was a sad state of affairs. There was no one to listen to the problems and suggestions of leaders and workers. Our leaders instead of meeting people relied on surveys to give ticket. There was no PCC body for two years. I am working hard to bridge the gap,” he said adding he had visited 70 of the total 117 Assembly segments.

The PCC chief said those performing would remain in the party. “Very soon, 234 block presidents would be elected. District chiefs will also be in place soon,” he said.

No place for deadwood

PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the decision to take back former Nawanshahr MLA Angad Saini into the party showed the intention to bring good leaders back into the fold. There was no place for deadwood in the party, he added.

#capt amarinder singh #raja warring #sunil jakhar