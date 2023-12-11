Sunil Jakhar questions Oppositon’s silence over cash seized from Congress MP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 10

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar today called out the Opposition over its “silence” on the recovery of over Rs 300 crore from Jharkhand Congress MP and liquor baron Dhiraj Sahu. The BJP state chief took a dig at the Congress and AAP and asserted that the incident raised the question of a possible link between the recovery of money from Sahu’s establishments and AAP’s liquor policies in Delhi and Punjab.

Jakhar added that, “Many cupboards are yet to be opened. It is not just Sahu. The ill-gotten wealth of many other politicians will be uncovered.”

The state BJP chief continued to knock the Opposition over its “silence” on the issue, saying that, “The recovery of such a big sum of money has shocked the whole nation. Yet all Opposition parties are quiet. Representatives of the people are not condemning this.”

Jakhar then lashed out at the Opposition over its claims of misuse of Central agencies. He said, “All Opposition parties were raising a hue and cry about the misuse of the Enforcement Directorate. What now? Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is in the dock over a liquor scam. Besides, AAP had launched a liquor home delivery scheme in Delhi and also announced plans to raise liquor revenue in Punjab. Members of the public can now see what means they intend to use for revenue generation.”

