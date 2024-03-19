Sunil Jakhar questions Raghav Chadha’s ‘absence’

Chandigarh, March 18
Taking a swipe at the ‘seemingly forced absence’ of Raghav Chadha at this critical juncture just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to come clean on reasons for the ‘internal rift’ within the party.
“Raghav has been the apple of Kejriwal’s eye, so much so that he has been acting as the ‘super CM’ of Punjab, demeaning Mann. And now his removal from the scene with parliamentary polls already announced raises genuine doubts about rumblings within the AAP,” Jakhar said.
“If there is some health issue, I wish Raghav speedy recovery,” Jakhar said.
He was interacting with mediapersons here after welcoming new entrants into the party fold, including Randhir Singh Mudhal, ex ADC, advocate Ramesh Prashar, ex-OSD to Bikram Majithia, former zila parishad member of Kotkapura Kartar Singh Sikhwal and ex-granthi of the Golden Temple Kashmir Singh.
He said the level of infighting within the AAP was such that eight seats announced by them would see a change of candidates.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India committed to protecting freedom of navigation: PM Modi responds after Bulgarian President lauds Indian Navy
Modi says the country is committed to combating piracy and t...
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu
The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...
H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22
Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...
Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call
Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...
Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide
Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...