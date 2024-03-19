Sunil Jakhar questions Raghav Chadha’s ‘absence’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 18

Taking a swipe at the ‘seemingly forced absence’ of Raghav Chadha at this critical juncture just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to come clean on reasons for the ‘internal rift’ within the party.

“Raghav has been the apple of Kejriwal’s eye, so much so that he has been acting as the ‘super CM’ of Punjab, demeaning Mann. And now his removal from the scene with parliamentary polls already announced raises genuine doubts about rumblings within the AAP,” Jakhar said.

“If there is some health issue, I wish Raghav speedy recovery,” Jakhar said.

He was interacting with mediapersons here after welcoming new entrants into the party fold, including Randhir Singh Mudhal, ex ADC, advocate Ramesh Prashar, ex-OSD to Bikram Majithia, former zila parishad member of Kotkapura Kartar Singh Sikhwal and ex-granthi of the Golden Temple Kashmir Singh.

He said the level of infighting within the AAP was such that eight seats announced by them would see a change of candidates.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann #BJP #Lok Sabha #Raghav Chadha #Sunil Jakhar