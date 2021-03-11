Sunil Jakhar reacts to disciplinary action, wishes party good luck

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 26

In reaction to the disciplinary committee of the Congress on Tuesday recommending suspension of two years for Sunil Jakhar, the former PPCC chief has wished the party good luck.

Jakhar said, “I wish the party good luck.”

He refused to comment further, leaving the party leaders to speculate on his future course of action.

Leaders close to Jakhar said he was upset over issuance of the showcause notice.