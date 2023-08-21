Rs 56 crore dues: Sunny Deol offers to settle bank loans, auction threat of property stays

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, August 21

Hours after withdrawing the public notice to auction a property owned by BJP MP from Gurdaspur and actor Sunny Deol, the Bank of Baroda said the actor had offered to settle all outstanding dues.

In a move criticised by the Congress, Bank of Baroda first issued a public notice on Sunday saying it would e-auction ‘Sunny Villa’ in Mumbai’s tony Juhu on September 25.

On Monday, it issued a corrigendum, withdrawing the e-auction notice due to “technical reasons’’. Former BJP MP and his father Dharmendra is one of the guarantors of the loan.

This corrigendum also mentioned that Deol had offered to settle the dues while clarifying that the sale notice was withdrawn as per the “normal industry practice followed in other cases’’.

Sunny Deol, whose latest hit movie Gadar 2 has already grossed over Rs 300 crore since it was released last week, was slapped with a public notice with Rs 51.43 crore as the reserve price.

The 599.44 square meter property has “Sunny Villa’’ and also “Sunny Sounds’’, which is also functioning and probably led to the auction notice being withdrawn.

Deol has been in default of Rs 55.99 crore since December 2022.

As per the bank, the sale notice was not based on physical possession of the property by the bank and an application to this effect is pending with the chief metropolitan magistrate since August 1.

“Since the unit is running as conveyed to us by the borrower, sale action will be taken as per Sarfaesi Act after permission has been taken. In the meantime, the borrower has approached the bank for settling of due as per the sale notice of August 20 where the borrower and guarantor were notified that they are entitled to redeem the securities by paying the outstanding dues costs charges and expenses at any time before the sale is conducted,” said the bank in a statement.

The Bank of Baroda also said the total dues in the auction notice did not mention the exact quantum of dues to be recovered.

#BJP #Congress #Gurdaspur #Sunny Deol