Sunny Deol’s absence may hit BJP hard in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, June 6

With MP Sunny Deol virtually abandoning his parliamentary constituency, senior party leaders claim that his continued absence is sure to hit the BJP hard in the 2024 elections.

The actor’s complete lack of interest is being termed as “criminal negligence” by his own party colleagues. Nearly three years have elapsed ever since he was last seen in the area. In 2019, the voters had rejected a seasoned politician like sitting Member of Parliament (MP) Sunil Jakhar to elect him.

The MP was recently in Chandigarh for a film-shoot raising hopes among BJP workers that he would finally make an appearance in either Pathankot or Gurdaspur. He, however, flew back to Mumbai, leaving his followers red-faced.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who was on a tour of the constituency recently, has been informed about the “damage inflicted by Deol to the party’s fabric”.

The consensus in the BJP is that the party is staring down the barrel as far as the Gurdaspur parliamentary seat is concerned. This, the MP’s party men say, is not a good omen as it prepares for the next elections.

Opposition leaders are, however, elated that Deol has queered the pitch for the BJP. “There are two Deputy Commissioners and three Senior Superintendents of Police in his parliamentary constituency. I will leave politics if he can tell me the names of those officers,” said former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

