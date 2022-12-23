Supplementary chargesheet names seven

Tribune News Service

Mansa, December 22

The police have filed a second chargesheet in the singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case in the Mansa court. The chargesheet includes the names of seven accused — Deepak, alias Mundi, Kapil Pandit, Rajinder Joker, Manpreet Singh, alias Mani Rayya, Mandeep Singh, alias Toofan, Bittu Singh and Jagtar Singh.

Mansa SSP Dr Nanak Singh said, “A supplementary chargesheet was filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mansa, various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act against seven accused.”

Moosewala was murdered on May 29 at Jawaharke village in Mansa. Earlier on August 26, the police had filed a detailed 1,850-page chargesheet against 24 accused in the case.