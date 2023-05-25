Supply documents to dera chief: HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today directed the state of Punjab to supply evidence and statements, other than case diaries, while hearing a petition filed by Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim. For the purpose, the HC set a seven-day deadline.

Ram Rahim had filed the petition challenging the May 4 order passed by the trial court, whereby his application seeking investigation record of the CBI in the FIRs pertaining to the sacrilege cases was dismissed.

Appearing before the Bench, senior advocate Chetan Mittal argued that the CBI had already submitted a closure report in the case. The state, which had earlier agreed to send the case to the CBI, had withdrawn its consent. It had, without any authority, submitted the challan within a few days thereafter.

He submitted the HC gave specific direction that the evidence, other related documents, and investigation done by the CBI, would be made a part of challan. It was, as such, the bounden duty of the investigating agency to produce evidence, which were part and parcel of the CBI investigation.

The state took the stand that it was already part of the challan.