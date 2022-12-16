Supreme Court cautions Punjab against Bihar-type hooch tragedies

Tribune News Service

xSatya Prakash

New Delhi, December 15

The Supreme Court on Thursday cautioned the Punjab Government against Bihar-type hooch tragedies even as the latter asserted that it has already implemented all the directions issued by the court to check manufacture and sale of illicit liquor in the state.

“Have you seen Bihar today? This is exactly what we want to avoid,” a Bench led by Justice MR Shah told the Punjab Government, referring to the hooch tragedy in Saran district of Bihar which has claimed 39 lives.

Expressing serious concern over illicit liquor and drug menace in Punjab, the Supreme Court had on December 5 asked the state government to fix responsibility on the local police for lapses on their part and spell out specific steps taken to curb the production and sale of spurious liquor.

On Thursday, the Punjab Government submitted that it had already taken steps in the right direction because of the top court’s order.

“We have implemented all the directions issued by this court, including issuing a circular holding local police accountable if illegal ‘bhattis’ are found. We have conducted awareness campaigns, appointed informers,” the state government counsel said.

The government said an Inspector General-rank police officer had been nominated at the state-level to monitor investigation of cases registered under the Punjab Excise Act, 1914.

On behalf of the petitioner, advocate Prashant Bhushan alleged that the probe was not in the right direction. “The primary concern is that only low-level persons are being arrested. The people actually manufacturing and supplying the liquor are escaping the police scanner,” Bhushan told the Bench.

Noting that it would monitor the progress of the case, the Bench posted the matter for further hearing on February 10.

The top court was hearing a plea against a September 2020 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court disposing of a petition seeking transfer of some FIRs registered in Punjab with regard to alleged sale and inter-state smuggling of spurious liquor to the CBI. The HC had disposed of the petition after the state assured that the petitioners’ concerns would be duly addressed and suitable actions would be taken.

The petitioners had referred to the August 2020 hooch tragedy in Punjab in which over 100 people had died owing to consumption of spurious liquor. They had alleged that illegal ‘bhattis’ mushroomed in Punjab and liquor mafia thrived.

In an affidavit, the Punjab Department of Excise and Taxation said it had been regularly carrying out massive enforcement drives against manufacture and use of illicit homemade liquor and additional long-term measures such as filling up all vacant posts in the state excise force will be taken soon.

