 Supreme Court directs Punjab government to continue taking steps to stop manufacture, transportation of spurious liquor : The Tribune India

Supreme Court directs Punjab government to continue taking steps to stop manufacture, transportation of spurious liquor

The top court had earlier expressed dissatisfaction over the progress in investigating some cases of illicit liquor trade in Punjab and said the state is treating the issue with 'kid gloves'

Supreme Court directs Punjab government to continue taking steps to stop manufacture, transportation of spurious liquor

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

New Delhi, April 4

The Supreme Court has directed the Punjab government to continue to take action to stop the manufacture and transportation of illicit home-made liquor and operation of illegal “bhattis” (distilleries) in the state.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar reiterated that the local police shall be held responsible if any illegal “bhatti” is found operating within their jurisdiction.

“The State of Punjab is directed to continue the steps to stop the illegal manufacture and transportation of spurious liquor and stop the illegal bhattis. As reported earlier, the local police shall be held responsible if any illegal bhatti in their area is found. The state is directed to act accordingly,” the bench said.

With regard to earlier incidents of people dying after consuming spurious liquor, the apex court noted that seven FIRs were filed with respect to three incidents in three districts.

“In all those cases, after the investigation, the accused were arrested and charge-sheeted and the trial is going on,” the apex court noted and said no further order is required in the matter.

The top court had earlier voiced concern over the burgeoning illicit liquor trade and drug menace in Punjab, and asked the state government to fix responsibility on the local police for failing to keep a vigil.

“We are not concerned with the A government or B government. As far as Punjab is concerned, the drug problem is increasing. The youth will be finished. It is very unfortunate that this is happening. Who is the sufferer? The poor people. Illegal manufacture and transportation has to stop because it ultimately affects the health and the society.

“If somebody wants to finish the country and more particularly, from the border states, they will start with the borders. Every extra caution should be taken to save the country. Tell your government to be very serious. They have to take every effort to save the country, it is very easy to ruin the youth,” the bench had said.

The top court was hearing a plea arising out of a September 2020 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court that had disposed of a petition seeking a transfer of certain FIRs registered in Punjab in relation to the distillation of spurious liquor, its sale and inter-state smuggling to the CBI.

The high court had disposed of the plea following an assurance by the state’s counsel that the concerns raised by the petitioners will be duly dealt with and suitable action initiated.

The top court had earlier expressed dissatisfaction over the progress in investigating some cases of illicit liquor trade in Punjab and said the state is treating the issue with “kid gloves”.

The apex court, which observed that the poor were the worst sufferers of hooch tragedies, had directed the Punjab excise department to apprise it of the particulars of certain FIRs.

The petitioners had claimed in the high court that illegal distilleries and bottling plants have mushroomed in the state where the liquor mafia continues to thrive.

They has also referred to the August 2020 hooch tragedy in Punjab, in which more than 100 people had died.

#Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'No she is not Uorfi': Delhi Metro asks commuters to maintain social etiquette after video of scantily-clad woman goes viral

2
Punjab

Defying Centre and Supreme Court ruling, Punjab continues with officiating DGP

3
Haryana

Major police reshuffle in Haryana, SPs among several senior officers transferred

4
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's aide Harjit Singh not in illegal confinement, state tells HC

5
Chandigarh

Masks make a comeback at crowded places in Chandigarh, Haryana amid fresh Covid threat

6
Punjab

Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl

7
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

8
Nation

Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer arrested in Mexico

9
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ with Grammy winner Burna Boy to be out on April 7

10
Diaspora

Indian student alleges his ‘Hindu identity’ targeted at London School of Economics

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain
Sports

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

‘SBI server not responding’: Users flood Twitter with complaints, memes
Trending

SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
World

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

Meta takes down 28 million bad pieces of content from Facebook, Instagram in India
Science Technology

Meta takes down 28 million bad pieces of content from Facebook, Instagram in India

Paper bags, compostable food packages may contain toxic chemicals
Science Technology

Paper bags, compostable food packages may contain toxic chemicals

Rain likely for two days
Chandigarh

Rain likely for two days

Top News

Sikkim: Six tourists killed, several others feared trapped in avalanche in Nathula area

Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area

Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination

This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...

India rejects attempts by China to rename 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh

India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality

In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...

Police police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl

Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl

Singh even shot his pet dog and fled

World Bank cuts India's growth forecast to 6.3 pc in FY24

World Bank cuts India's growth forecast to 6.3 pc in FY24


Cities

View All

Farmers protest, demand release of Amritpal’s aides

Farmers protest, demand release of Amritpal Singh's aides

BRTS - hit or flop? Infra of project still incomplete

Days after G20 Summit in Amritsar, Tricolour lights go out

BSF foils intrusion attempt in Ramdass area

After government assurance, Batala farmers end protest

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Bathinda to get botanical garden on 7.5 acres

Excise notice to liquor vend running in residential units

Chandigarh: Excise notice to liquor vend running in residential units

Nine Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 1.64 crore in US auction

Gang of two-wheeler thieves busted, 4 held

Body found in Sector 50 flat

Country's 1st IAF Heritage Centre set for inauguration in Chandigarh

Pregnant woman shot at by neighbour in Delhi for objecting to loud music at function

Pregnant woman shot at by neighbour in Delhi for objecting to loud music at function

'No she is not Uorfi': Delhi Metro asks commuters to maintain social etiquette after video of scantily-clad woman goes viral

President bats for imparting education in Indian languages

Give daily reports on water availability to CM, DJB told

Wet morning in Delhi

Woman killed, 3 hurt after car hits scooter, parked vehicles

Woman killed, 3 hurt after car hits scooter, parked vehicles

Despair sets in, farmers stare at losses, mounting debt

UP man jumps before train near Dakoha, dies

Farmers threaten to oppose AAP govt in Jalandhar bypoll

2 POs arrested

8 of thieves’gangs nabbed

8 of thieves’gangs nabbed

Gang of robbers busted; 3 held

VB nabs 2 cops for taking bribe

CP’s 5-month tenure sees record recoveries, arrests

3 held for theft; scooter, cash seized

MC fails to ensure waste mgmt

MC fails to ensure waste mgmt

Seeking salaries, faculty members boycott classes

Govt hikes Punjabi University's monthly grant to Rs 30 crore

Winners of RGNUL national meet felicitated