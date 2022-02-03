Supreme Court extends for a week protection from arrest given to Simarjit Singh Bains

New Delhi, February 3
The Supreme Court on Thursday extended for a week the protection from arrest given to Lok Insaf Party MLA Simarjit Singh Bains, against whom a Punjab court has issued an NBW.
A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana asked the State of Punjab to file its reply and the matter will be taken up after a week.
The court also gave protection from any coercive action to a woman who was allegedly slapped with several cases after she lodged a criminal case against Bains.
The Bench - which had on Tuesday given him protection from arrest for two days - raised questions over the conduct of Bains - a two-time MLA.
