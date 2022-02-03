Supreme Court extends for a week protection from arrest given to Simarjit Singh Bains

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana asks the State of Punjab to file its reply and the matter will be taken up after a week

Supreme Court extends for a week protection from arrest given to Simarjit Singh Bains

Simarjit Singh Bains. File photo

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 3

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended for a week the protection from arrest given to Lok Insaf Party MLA Simarjit Singh Bains, against whom a Punjab court has issued an NBW.

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana asked the State of Punjab to file its reply and the matter will be taken up after a week.

The court also gave protection from any coercive action to a woman who was allegedly slapped with several cases after she lodged a criminal case against Bains.

The Bench - which had on Tuesday given him protection from arrest for two days - raised questions over the conduct of Bains - a two-time MLA.

#simarjit bains #simarjit singh bains

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

1988 road rage case: Trouble for Navjot Sidhu as SC to hear review petition on Thursday

2
Punjab

Charanjit Channi frontrunner for Punjab CM face

3
Punjab

When Bikram told me to fight polls, I thought he was joking, says Majithia’s wife Ganieve Kaur

4
Nation

China suffered higher losses than reported, Australian newspaper says on Galwan Valley clash

5
Nation

Two Indias—one for the rich and the other for the poor: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

6
Punjab

Punjab Congress MP wants a law against runaway NRI brides, gives notice in LS

7
Punjab Election

Denied ticket, BJP men reluctant to canvass for turncoats in Patiala

8
Punjab

Road rage: Supreme Court to hear review plea against Navjot Singh Sidhu

9
Nation

Jaishankar, Rijiju hit back at Rahul Gandhi for Lok Sabha remarks

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Channi on Congress Uttarakhand star campaigner list, Navjot Sidhu not there

Don't Miss

View All
Time to understand significance of wetlands: Experts
Punjab February 2: World Wetlands Day

Time to understand significance of wetlands: Experts

23 to 50, villages with over 1,000 sex ratio rise in Rohtak
Haryana

23 to 50, villages with over 1,000 sex ratio rise in Rohtak

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces
World

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla
Himachal

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years
Himachal

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Top Stories

High Court stays Haryana government’s 75% reservation rule in private sector

High Court stays Haryana govt's 75 per cent reservation rule in private sector

The Bench headed by Justice Ajay Tewari also admitted the ma...

Supreme Court refuses to postpone GATE examination scheduled for February 5

Supreme Court refuses to postpone GATE examination scheduled for February 5

Says interfering in the examination process just 48 hours be...

China suffered higher losses than reported: Australian newspaper on Galwan Valley clash

China suffered higher losses than reported, Australian newspaper says on Galwan Valley clash

The Klaxon cites findings by unnamed researchers and mainlan...

On Rahul Gandhi's China-Pak nexus remark, US says they value ties with Pakistan

On Rahul Gandhi's China-Pak nexus remark, US says they value ties with Pakistan

Says don't endorse Congress leader's comments

Supreme Court extends for a week protection from arrest given to Simarjit Singh Bains

Supreme Court extends for a week protection from arrest given to Simarjit Singh Bains

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana asks the State of Punjab to fil...

Cities

View All

122 in fray from 11 Assembly seats in Amritsar

122 in fray from 11 Assembly seats in Amritsar

Amritsar: Independents making all-out efforts to popularise themselves

Time to understand significance of wetlands: Experts

Green issues not on priority list of parties

Bikram Singh Majithia: Fight for Amritsar East a fight to restart dev projects

Affair, blackmail, murder in Chandigarh

Affair, blackmail lead to Chandigarh murder: Police

Day temperature dips in Chandigarh, rain likely for two days

Startup portal for young entrepreneurs in Chandigarh

Sector 37 Property Grab Case: Accused used to drug victim, beat him up, says witness

Chandigarh Golf Club elections to be held on March 20

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Auto driver kills wife over suspicion of extramarital affair in Delhi

Heavy rain lashes Delhi; thunderstorms, strong winds likely

Over 10-kg tumor removed from kidney of old HIV-positive Kenyan woman in Delhi

Gang-rape case: 3 booked by Delhi Police for spreading misinformation

Who will be BSP candidate from Nawanshahr?

Who will be BSP candidate from Nawanshahr?

Poll 2022: 801 violations reported in 25 days in Jalandhar

107 candidates stay in contest from nine Assembly constituencies of Jalandhar district

Constituency watch: Banga

7 observers review poll process in Kapurthala

Woman raped in moving car, dumped at Hisar; 8 booked

Woman raped in car, dumped at Hisar; 8 booked

Ludhiana: Heart patient's car gets stuck in jam, dies

Concrete around trees: Bailable warrant issued to Ludhiana Improvement Trust Chairman

Three dead, 151 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana Covid toll: 71% comorbid, 50% patients above 60

SAD-BSP Rajpura candidate gets show-cause notice for roadshow

SAD-BSP Rajpura candidate gets show-cause notice for roadshow

‘Chacha Maggi Wala’ to lock horns with Capt Amarinder Singh, again

Denied ticket, BJP men reluctant to canvass for turncoats in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, students protest rape, harassment of girl in Delhi

Punjabi University, Patiala, reduces Punjabi language course term to 1 year, receives flak