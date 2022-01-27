Supreme Court grants protection from arrest to Bikram Majithia till January 31

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 27

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted protection from arrest till January 31 to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Majithia has challenged the Punjab and Haryana High Court order dismissing his anticipatory bail plea.

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana gave the relief to Majithia after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi submitted on his behalf that “this is a case of political vendetta”.

"I don't know if this is election fever or election virus. Everyone is rushing to the court now," the CJI said.

Senior advocate P Chidambaram represented the state.

"Is this fair, Mr Chidambaram?" the CJI asked.

"The order was passed on 24th January....Thereafter he went into hiding."

"Tell your state not to do anything. We will hear on Monday," the top court said.

Majithia apprehended his arrest in connection with a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act registered at Mohali on December 20, 2021.

He alleged that the FIR was filed against him due to political reasons.