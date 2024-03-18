New Delhi, March 18
The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Punjab government on Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira's petition against the special court order directing further probe into his alleged role in a 2015 drugs case.
Further details are awaited.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NDA announces Bihar seat-sharing pact: BJP to contest 17, JD(U) 16, Chirag's LJP 5
2 other NDA allies -- Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Upend...
Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in 6 states, West Bengal DGP
EC had directed all state governments to transfer officers c...
On Election Commission’s instructions, West Bengal government appoints Vivek Sahay as new DGP
The Election Commission had asked the state to remove the DG...
Supreme Court issues notice to Punjab on Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s petition against special court order
The order directed further probe into his alleged role in a ...
Kavitha conspired with AAP leaders Kejriwal, Sisodia to get favours in Delhi excise policy: ED
46-year-old Kavitha was arrested by the federal agency last ...