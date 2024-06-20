 Supreme Court orders can expedite trial against Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Supreme Court orders can expedite trial against Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh

Supreme Court orders can expedite trial against Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh

Supreme Court orders can expedite trial against Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh

More than a year after the National Security Act (NSA) was invoked against Amritpal Singh, the head of ‘Waris Punjab De’may find the cases against him expedited following his election as Khadoor Sahib MP in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, given the Supreme Court’s directives on prioritising cases against the lawmakers. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, June 19

More than a year after the National Security Act (NSA) was invoked against Amritpal Singh, the head of ‘Waris Punjab De’may find the cases against him expedited following his election as Khadoor Sahib MP in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, given the Supreme Court’s directives on prioritising cases against the lawmakers.

‘Top court directives provide a clear framework’

  • The SC direction in the case of “Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay versus the Union of India and another” makes it clear that the high courts across the country have to constitute Benches to monitor the progress of cases involving sitting and erstwhile parliamentarians and legislators, says Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor-General of India
  • He says the SC directives provide a clear framework for ensuring an expedited trial and the authorities are required to ensure that such cases are handled by a special court, a strict timeline is adhered to, and transparency is maintained throughout the process

The NSA was invoked against Amritpal Singh and nine others last year, following which they were shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam. The NSA allows the government to detain people for up to 12 months without charging them. The operation of an order under the NSA is limited to one year, necessitating the passing of fresh orders after the period’s expiry.

A candidate’s election as an MP does not automatically expedite trials in cases against him as the judicial process operates independently of political status. At the same time, the implication of his election is required to be viewed through the lens of the Supreme Court’s judgments aimed at expediting cases involving elected representatives.

Additional Solicitor-General of India Satya Pal Jain says the SC direction in the case of “Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay versus the Union of India and another” makes it clear the high courts across the country have to constitute Benches to monitor the progress of cases involving sitting and erstwhile parliamentarians and legislators. “The details of newly elected MPs will be placed before the Bench concerned on the next date of hearing, if they have cases pending against them,” Jain added.

He says the SC directives provide a clear framework for ensuring an expedited trial and the authorities are required to ensure that such cases are handled by a special court, a strict timeline is adhered to, and transparency is maintained throughout the process.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has already made clear its intent to put on the fast lane the cases involving sitting and erstwhile parliamentarians and legislators of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Expeditious investigation in the matters against them has also been ordered.

It is currently monitoring the progress of cases pending against the MP/MLAs during the hearing of suo motu case, “In Re: Special Courts for MPs/MLAs”. The Bench, during the course of hearing, has already warned the investigating officers of initiation of action in cases of unwarranted delay. The states and the central agency were also directed to ensure that the order passed by the Supreme Court in the case of “Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay versus the Union of India and another” was examined by the investigating officers to ensure due compliance.

Human rights activist and advocate Navkiran Singh says: “It is a travesty of justice that Amritpal Singh and his associates, besides being detained under the NSA, are not being tried in the criminal cases in Punjab even after a lapse of one year and three months. It is a violation of fundamental rights.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Khadoor Sahib #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

24-year-old tries to appear as elderly man while travelling to Canada; held at Delhi airport

2
Punjab

NSA detention of Khadoor Sahib MP-elect Amritpal Singh, 9 others extended by 1 year

3
India

As Canada 'honours' Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India reminds world of Kanishka bombing

4
Haryana

'Uchhit samman hoga': Union Minister Khattar as Kiran Choudhary jumps ship to BJP on Haryana poll eve

5
India

Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail

6
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 crore bribe, ED tells court while opposing bail plea

7
Trending

Haris Rauf after embarrassing exit charges at fan thinking ‘Indian hoga', but man says ‘Pakistani hoon’

8
India

Assam Home Secretary shoots himself in ICU soon after wife dies of cancer

9
Diaspora

Video: On 1st death anniversary, Canadian Parliament observes ‘moment of silence’ in honour of Khalistani activist Nijjar

10
India

Government raises paddy MSP by Rs 117 per quintal

Don't Miss

View All
Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Top News

Tamil Nadu: 25 dead, over 60 hospitalised in Kallakurichi after consuming illicit liqour

Tamil Nadu: 25 dead, over 60 hospitalised in Kallakurichi after consuming illicit liqour

The officials have expressed concern that the death toll may...

Won’t let China sway Dalai Lama’s successor choice: US lawmakers

Won’t let China sway Dalai Lama’s successor choice: US lawmakers

Meet spiritual leader in Dharamsala, reiterate support for f...

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021

Highest under-5 fatalities in country: SoGA report

Heart attack theory falls flat, Sirsa girl ‘killed for honour’

Heart attack theory falls flat, Sirsa girl ‘killed for honour’

Father, brother confess to crime in police custody

Another ‘honour killing’, Kaithal teen shoots sister

Another ‘honour killing’, Kaithal teen shoots sister


Cities

View All

Despite plaint, devotees still being duped on pretext of booking rooms

Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms

Amritsar: Sanitation workers protest, seek fulfilment of demands

Amritsar district environment panel for better mgmt of waste in urban, rural areas

SGPC gears up for centenaries of Sikh masters, Guru Ramdas, Guru Amardas

MLA Central asks MC officials to improve civic amenities in Amritsar

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

PU, PGI continue to be among top property tax defaulters

PU, PGI continue to be among top property tax defaulters

Two top Chandigarh posts fall vacant

Remove hoardings, advertisement banners in three days: Kharar MC

Now BJP seeks scrapping of Rs 7 cr plan to revamp cremation ground

Chandigarh Admn plans to move SC against High Court order

Will go on indefinite fast if water crisis not resolved: Atishi to PM Modi

Will go on indefinite fast if water crisis not resolved: Atishi to PM Modi

Minister has stooped to theatrics: Opposition

BJP holds condemnation march across wards against AAP govt

Sharp rise in heatstroke casualties, cases in hospitals as heatwave batters Delhi

Delhi gears up for monsoon waterlogging, but residents sceptical

Jalandhar residents protest dirty water supply, overflowing sewage

Jalandhar residents protest dirty water supply, overflowing sewage

Families of youth stuck in Armenia jail meet MP Balbir Singh Seechewal

Surprise Check: SHO, DSP found sleeping at home during duty hours

Jalandhar DC to listen, address people’s grievances

‘Hoshiarpur to be made garbage-free’: Bram Shankar Jimpa

Election drubbing brings AAP govt back to public doorsteps

Election drubbing brings AAP govt back to public doorsteps

Industry peeved over enhancement notices

Jagraon farmer shuns paddy cultivation, incentivises diversification

Dust storm brings relief from heatwave

Waste clogs drain, poses risk of overflow during monsoon in Ludhiana