Supreme Court panel report fake, say farm unions

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 22

A day after a member of the Supreme Court-appointed committee on farm laws, Anil Ghanawat, released a report stating that “over 85.7 per cent farmers were in favour” of the farm laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and its leaders debunked it as “fake, bogus and trashy”.

According to the 92-page report released by Ghanawat, the bilateral interactions of the committee with the stakeholders demonstrated that only 13.3 per cent of the stakeholders were against the three farm laws. “Around 85.7 per cent of the farmer organisations representing around 3.3-crore farmers supported the laws,” it said.

Claiming that the report was based on “fake data collected through online feedback,” Yadav said the committee got 19,027 responses to its online questionnaire, of which only 5,451 were of farmers, while 12,496 were from non-farming community. He questioned why the panel merged all responses for analysis. —