Supreme Court panel report fake, say farm unions

Supreme Court panel report fake, say farm unions

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 22

A day after a member of the Supreme Court-appointed committee on farm laws, Anil Ghanawat, released a report stating that “over 85.7 per cent farmers were in favour” of the farm laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and its leaders debunked it as “fake, bogus and trashy”.

Of 19K, only 5K responses were of farmers

The committee got 19,027 responses to its online questionnaire, of which only 5,451 were of farmers and the rest were from non-farming community. SKM leader

According to the 92-page report released by Ghanawat, the bilateral interactions of the committee with the stakeholders demonstrated that only 13.3 per cent of the stakeholders were against the three farm laws. “Around 85.7 per cent of the farmer organisations representing around 3.3-crore farmers supported the laws,” it said.

Claiming that the report was based on “fake data collected through online feedback,” Yadav said the committee got 19,027 responses to its online questionnaire, of which only 5,451 were of farmers, while 12,496 were from non-farming community. He questioned why the panel merged all responses for analysis. —

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Arvind Kejriwal for AAP's Punjab Rajya Sabha picks

2
Punjab

Punjab to regularise services of 35,000 Group C and D employees, CM Bhagwant Mann announces 'historic decision'

3
Nation

No toll tax within 60 km; Delhi to Amritsar in 4 hours by year-end: Gadkari

4
Punjab

In its interim budget, Punjab govt focuses on education, agriculture, social security, health

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann announces holiday in Punjab on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day on March 23

6
Entertainment

'Gully Boy' rapper Dharmesh Parmar 'MC Tod Fod' dies at 24

7
Punjab

Raja Warring takes swipe at Arvind Kejriwal over Bhagat Singh birth date, says ‘half knowledge is more dangerous than no knowledge’

8
Entertainment

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene pay Rs 12.5 lakh a month rent for their Mumbai apartment

9
Trending

Man who killed Hindu girl in Pakistan wanted to marry her after conversion

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh administration declares holiday on March 23

Don't Miss

View All
New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?
Trending

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern
Amritsar March 20: World Sparrow Day

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Top Stories

Punjab to regularise jobs of 35K govt staff, Bill soon

Punjab to regularise jobs of 35K govt staff, Bill soon

Delhi most polluted capital

Delhi most polluted capital

No Indian city meets WHO’s air quality norms, says report

India ‘shaky’ on invasion: Biden builds up pressure

India 'shaky' on Ukraine invasion: Biden builds up pressure

Khattar recommends CBI probe into Chintels case

Haryana CM Khattar recommends CBI probe into Chintels case

Cooking gas price hiked by ~50; petrol, diesel up 80 paise

Cooking gas price hiked by Rs 50; petrol, diesel up 80 paise

Cities

View All

Over 50 Cong councillors turn up at MC office, seek special meeting

Amritsar Mayor issue: Over 50 Congress councillors turn up at MC office, seek special meeting

Amritsar Man loses Rs 41 lakh in cyber fraud

Amritsar woman dies under mysterious circumstances

2 men gunned down in clash in Amritsar village

Delhi to Amritsar by road in 4 hours

Village vows to boycott those backing peddlers

Village vows to boycott those backing peddlers

Dhanas liquor vend fetches highest-ever bid of ~12.78 cr

Dhanas liquor vend fetches highest-ever bid of Rs12.78 cr

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit opens airport shuttle bus service; ticket to cost Rs100

Public holiday in Chandigarh today

Panjab varsity fee hike on the cards

Trial courts can depart from normal procedure, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Delhi most polluted capital

Delhi most polluted capital

Delhi to Amritsar by road in 4 hours

On Bhagat Singh martyrdom day eve, Kejriwal announces special school in Shaheed-e-Azad’s name

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Covid booster shot for all adults mulled

All set for CM's visit to Khatkar Kalan

Helping exchange old school books

CVO raids JIT office

'Upgrading health, education, getting pending works done my priorities'

From contributing in Trolley Times to receiving 'best poet'award, this budding poet has come a long way

Blind murder of married woman solved, one held in Ludhiana

Blind murder of married woman solved, one held in Ludhiana

World Bank team conducts survey for canal-based water supply project in Ludhiana

Cycle rally from Jagraon to Hussainiwala flagged off

Session sites increased to get more response to jab from 12-14 age group in Ludhiana

One fresh case in Ludhiana district

Patiala DC directs Rajindra Hospital Director-Principal to conduct inquiry

Patiala DC directs Rajindra Hospital Director-Principal to conduct inquiry

Patiala: Digital forensic lab to come up at law university

Patiala: 350 take part in cyclothon

Office of Patiala DC inspected