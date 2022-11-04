1984 Anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court takes SIT report on record

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 3

The Supreme Court on Thursday took on record a summarised report filed by a court-appointed SIT and deferred the hearing for two weeks.

During the hearing on a petition filed by S Gurlad Singh Kahlon seeking a direction to ensure speedy justice for the riot victims, the petitioner’s counsel, HS Phoolka, told a Bench led by Justice AS Bopanna that sham trials had been conducted in cases relating to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The court asked Phoolka to prepare and file a note on the summarised report filed by the court-appointed SIT before the next date of hearing.

Citing the SIT report filed on November 29, 2019, he alleged that in FIR No. 433/84 at the Kalyanpuri police station, the police, after clubbing various cases, filed a challan regarding the murder of 56 persons, but the trial court framed charges only in respect of the killing of five persons and no charges were framed regarding the remaining murders.

According to the report, the witnesses appeared before the court and gave evidence about the killings of their family members but since no charges were framed in respect of the rest of the accused, the testimony of witnesses went waste and nobody was punished.

