 Supreme Court tells CMs of Punjab and Haryana to hold talks on SYL : The Tribune India

Supreme Court tells CMs of Punjab and Haryana to hold talks on SYL

A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul asks the Union Jal Shakti Ministry to call a meeting of the two chief ministers

Supreme Court tells CMs of Punjab and Haryana to hold talks on SYL

Photo for representation

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, September 6

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana to meet and negotiate an amicable settlement of the vexed issue of Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal that has defied any solution for decades despite several rounds of litigation.

A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul asked the Union Jal Shakti Ministry to call a meeting of the two chief ministers. Seeking a report on the progress made on the issue, the Bench posted the matter for January 15, 2023.

Natural resources have to be shared, particularly in view of the security scenario in Punjab, the top court noted.

"Water is a natural resource...one can't keep only individual interest in mind," Justice Kaul said.

As the Bench rapped the Centre for failing to bring the parties to a negotiated settlement, Attorney General KK Venugopal said the Centre had written a letter to the new chief minister of Punjab in April but there was no response.

The Supreme Court on July 28, 2020 had asked the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana to attempt a negotiated settlement of the issue.

On behalf of the Haryana government, senior counsel Shyam Divan and Additional Advocate General Anish Gupta demanded execution of the decree in favour of Haryana, saying several rounds of negotiations had failed to bring results.

Senior advocate JS Chhabra, representing the Punjab government, assured the top court that it would coordinate in finding a negotiated settlement to the problem.

Punjab has been demanding a negotiated settlement between the two states with the help of the Centre while Haryana maintained that it could not be made to wait indefinitely despite having a decree in its favour.

The Union Jal Shakti Ministry had earlier convened several meetings—attended by chief secretaries of the two states—which remained inconclusive.

The Supreme Court had earlier told the Centre, Punjab and Haryana to conclude their talks “as soon as it can be”, failing which it would proceed to decide the matter.

At the root of the problem is the controversial 1981 water-sharing agreement after Haryana was carved out of Punjab in 1966. For effective allocation of water, the SYL canal was to be constructed and the two states were required to construct their portions within their territories.

While Haryana constructed its portion of the canal, after the initial phase, Punjab stopped the work, leading to multiple cases.

In 2004, the Congress government in Punjab came out with the Punjab Termination of Agreement Act to terminate the 1981 agreement and all other pacts relating to sharing waters of the Ravi and Beas.

In 2002, the top court had decreed Haryana's suit and ordered Punjab to honour its commitments on water-sharing.

Punjab filed an original suit that was rejected in 2004 by the Supreme Court which asked the Centre to take over the remaining infrastructure work of the SYL canal project.

In November 2016, the top court had declared the law passed by the Punjab Assembly in 2004 terminating the SYL canal water-sharing agreement with neighbouring states unconstitutional. It had answered in the negative all four questions referred to it in a Presidential Reference.

But in early 2017, Punjab returned land—on which the canal was to be constructed—to the landowners.

The top court has repeatedly said that it didn’t intend to revisit the facts and issues already adjudicated upon. The decree already passed had to be executed and it should not be treated like a paper decree, it had said.

Haryana maintains that it cannot be made to wait long for construction of the canal. Any further delay in execution of the top court’s decree passed in 2002 will lead to people losing faith in the judicial system, it has said.

On the other hand, Punjab says the decree is not executable and the state needs time to argue its case. It has told the Supreme Court that the canal land returned to the landowners cannot be recovered.

Punjab has contended that there are difficulties in implementation of the court’s decree; the decree was premised on the fact that there was enough water in the river; but now there is not much water flow, making it impossible to give effect to it.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Liz Truss defeats Rishi Sunak in Conservative Party leadership race to become new British PM

2
Nation

Mistry car crash highlights importance of wearing seat belts even for rear passengers

3
Delhi

Delhi liquor ‘scam’: BJP releases ‘sting operation’ video, says Deputy CM Sisodia should be sacked; he terms it a joke

4
Punjab

5 of family killed in Ludhiana as car rams into electricity pole

5
Chandigarh

Mohali joyride collapse: Fair organiser booked for negligence, endangering lives

6
J & K

For first time in 2 decades, Pakistan army accepts body of trained Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist

7
Delhi

BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa files police complaint against Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair over Arshdeep tweet

8
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau unearths Rs 4.24 crore scam in cooperative society

9
Sports

Govt slaps notice on Wikipedia after cricketer Arshdeep Singh's page vandalised

10
Himachal

Himachal: Congress panel clears about 40 names for state Assembly polls; 20 sitting MLAs on the list

Don't Miss

View All
Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km
Nation

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him ‘Khalistani’ online, instead he is working hard on his next game against Sri Lanka: Father
Trending

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him 'Khalistani' online; he is working hard on next game, says his father

Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner has hunger for more
Jalandhar

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner Rabinder Singh Clair has hunger for more

UK delegation to attend Saragarhi battle anniv
Punjab

UK delegation to attend epic Saragarhi battle's 125th anniversary

Floating solar plant at Dhanas
Chandigarh

Floating solar plant at Dhanas lake in Chandigarh

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money
Punjab

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

Top News

Supreme Court tells CMs of Punjab and Haryana to hold talks on SYL dispute

Supreme Court tells CMs of Punjab and Haryana to hold talks on SYL

A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul asks the Union Jal...

Friendship can solve any problem, says Sheikh Hasina as she begins India visit

Must face together forces that attack mutual trust, PM Modi says after talks with Sheikh Hasina

Hasina makes a strong pitch for early conclusion of the Tees...

5 of family killed in road accident in Ludhiana

5 of family killed in Ludhiana as car rams into electricity pole

The family were returning home after attending a marriage

NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Happy Malaysia’s head in Ludhiana court bomb case

NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Happy Malaysia in Ludhiana court bomb blast case

Calls it an international conspiracy

ASI dies of bullet injury under mysterious circumstances at Muktsar court complex

ASI dies of bullet injury under mysterious circumstances at Muktsar court complex

ASI Kulwinder Singh, 53 had reportedly taken some jail inmat...


Cities

View All

Centre approves 2 roads in Amritsar

Centre approves 2 roads in Amritsar

Beas: Day after clash between Dera Radha Soami followers and Nihangs, case registered

Day after clash between Nihangs and Dera Radha Soami followers, ADGP visits Gumtala church, checks nakas in Amritsar

UK-based Hans Airways all set to connect Amritsar & Birmingham

One held for illegal trade of wild animals at Harike sanctuary

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Panel to investigate carnival crash; organisers booked

Panel to investigate Mohali carnival crash; organisers booked

ED raids Panchkula house of Punjab Excise Officer in Delhi excise policy case

Pistol seizure in Chandigarh: 2 days on, Punjab Police AIG's son yet to be held

Chandigarh puts brakes on MC study tour of Goa, Mumbai

India-Australia match: Mohali to witness T20 tie after 3 yrs

Enforcement Directorate searches multiple locations in Delhi excise policy money-laundering case

Enforcement Directorate searches multiple locations in Delhi excise policy money-laundering case

17-yr-old apprehended for killing father in Delhi

RSS offices in Delhi to get CISF security

Delhi LG sends legal notice to AAP leaders over allegations of scam during his tenure as KVIC chairman

Union govt sanctions CISF security cover to RSS’ Delhi offices

Expelled from Cong, Dy Mayor along with 3 others joins AAP

Expelled from Congress, Jalandhar Dy Mayor Harsimranjit Singh Bunty along with 3 others joins AAP

Amid dengue threat, no platelet kits at Civil Hospital; patients troubled

Lumpy skin disease: Kisan unions demand financial aid for dairy farmers

Rs 4-cr scam in Nawanshahr co-op society; 7 booked

Damaged Kapurthala road a nightmare for commuters

5 of family killed in road accident in Ludhiana

5 of family killed in Ludhiana as car rams into electricity pole

NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Happy Malaysia in Ludhiana court bomb blast case

Ludhiana civic body failed to take NOC from LIT, says Trust official

Ludhiana MC collects samples after cracks appear on newly constructed road

Concrete around trees in Ludhiana: XENs told to be present at hearing

Fake certificates: Senior officer to conduct probe

Fake certificates: Senior officer to conduct probe

General category federation takes up demands with Punjab Health Minister

Punjabi University staff to get health services in pvt hospitals at govt rates

Dancers enthral at Punjabi University fest

Patiala civic body starts issuing challans to dairy owners