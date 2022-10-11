Supreme Court to take up Balwant Rajoana’s plea for release for final disposal on November 1

New Delhi, October 11
The Supreme Court will take up on November 1 former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh's killer Balwant Singh Rajoana's petition seeking his release for final disposal.
A three-judge Bench led by CJI UU Lalit said the Centre is at liberty to take a final decision on his mercy plea before the next date of hearing.
The Centre told the top court that it's difficult to consider his mercy plea in the present scenario.
