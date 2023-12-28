Supreme sacrifice made by Sahibzadas has no parallel in world history: Punjab CM

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Dec 27

On the second day of Shaheedi Jor Mela, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur paid obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib.

CM Mann said the supreme sacrifice made by Chhote Sahibzadas had hardly any parallel in the world history. He said this sacred land was a source of inspiration not only for the Sikh community but for the entire humanity to fight against injustice and tyranny. He said the younger generations should be made aware of this supreme sacrifice.

The CM recalled that during his stint as the Lok Sabha MP, the House paid tribute to Chhote Sahibzadas on their martyrdom day after he had pursued the matter with the then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

While lauding the CM for withdrawing the decision related to sounding of mourning notes, Harpal Singh, head granthi, Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib, appealed to Mann to curb drug menace.

Sunil Jakhar, state chief, Bharatiya Janata Party, after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib today said it was Prime Minister Narinder Modi, who declared the martyrdom day of Chhote Sahibzadas as “Veer Bal Diwas”. “The entire nation is honouring the supreme sacrifice of Sahibzadas in schools, colleges and universities,” he said.

Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann of Shiromani Akali Dal (A) organised a conference on the occasion.

He said Sahibzadas raised their voice against oppression and called upon the Sikh community to raise their voice against tyranny.

While slamming the Centre, Sangrur MP said the government could not even protect Parliament and suspended 141 MPs to hide its weakness.

He said the SGPC poll should be expedited and demanded to open the border with Pakistan to strengthen economy of the state.

The Muslim community from Malerkotla organised langar for the devotees. As the Deputy Commissioner banned the VIP passes, no traffic jam was witnessed.

