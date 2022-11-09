'Surface seeding of wheat' PAU answer to manage paddy stubble

Tribune News Service

Moga, November 8

To address the issue of management of paddy stubble, Punjab Agricultural University has come up with a low-cost and environment-friendly technique “surface seeding of wheat” in which paddy harvesting and wheat sowing gets done simultaneously.

An attachment has been fitted with a combine harvester, which uniformly broadcasts wheat seed and basal fertiliser, during paddy harvesting. It’s followed by a single operation of cutter-cum-spreader and application of irrigation.

For sowing, 45 kg of wheat seed and 65-kg DAP fertiliser can be used in one acre of land. If the combine harvester with seeding attachment is not available, seed and fertiliser could be broadcast manually, after harvesting of paddy.

The new technique does not require costly machines and high-horse power tractors for residue management. It encourages in-situ paddy stubble management which is environment friendly and builds up soil health.

It provides complete mulching, which saves the crop from terminal heat stress and reduces herbicide use as weed infestation is lesser in a mulched field.

