Surface seeding technique boon for rice straw management: PAU

Ludhiana, March 31

Punjab Agricultural University’s Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal along with his team comprising Director of Research Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, Director of Extension Education Dr Makhan Singh Bhullar, and Agronomist Dr Jasvir Singh Gill, embarked on a whirlwind tour across Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Kapurthala districts. Their purpose was to assess the efficacy (performance) of the Surface Seeder sown wheat and engage with the farmers who have embraced this technique.

Dr Gosal’s assessment radiated optimism as he observed the crop’s vigorous growth, largely untouched by common pests like aphids and yellow rust, progressing smoothly towards grain development. He commended farmers for their strict adherence to irrigation schedules, reassuring them that prevailing temperatures posed minimal risk to yields.

Notably, wheat sown with Surface Seeder exhibited exceptional uniformity, good crop stand, devoid of lodging issues across various locations. Dr Gosal highlighted the advantages of Surface Seeding-cum-Mulching Technology, emphasising its capacity to prevent lodging with minimal irrigation and decreased herbicide use thanks to a dense mulch layer, promoting strong root development in wheat crop. He stressed that this method is not only cost-effective but also eco-friendly and water-efficient, requiring one less irrigation cycle. Furthermore, it encourages early crop emergence while suppressing weed growth, including problematic varieties like ‘gulli danda’ (Phalaris minor).

Encouraging farmers to embrace this approach, Dr Gosal pointed out its significant benefits for soil health, particularly in increasing carbon content, and enhancing crop yield. He also underlined its role in safe residue management, eliminating the need for a three to four-week gap between paddy harvest and wheat sowing, thereby streamlining agricultural processes and ensuring a more sustainable farming cycle. Aside from its environmental benefits, Dr Gosal stressed the ease of implementation and cost-effectiveness of Surface Seeding-cum-Mulching, boasting sowing costs lower than traditional methods, including post-straw burning. Furthermore, it requires no expensive machinery or high horsepower tractors. This approach not only conserves water and protects crops from heat stress, but also eliminates the harmful practice of rice straw burning, promoting sustainable agriculture practices for a brighter agricultural future.

Among the adopters, Tejinder Singh of Jassian Farm in Talwara village, highlighted the economic benefits of the Surface Seeder. With a minimal expenditure of Rs 400-500 per acre for sowing wheat and efficient mulching using rice stubble, he reported substantial savings compared to conventional methods. This frontline demonstration achieved success under the guidance of Agriculture Extension Officer Dr Sherjit Singh and his team.

Similarly, farmers in Jalandhar’s Gandharan village, including Karamjit Singh, Harpreet Singh, and Gurpreet, expressed their satisfaction with the Surface Seeder, citing ease of operation, low operational costs, and reduced weed infestation as key factors driving adoption of the technique.

