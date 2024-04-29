Surge in gadget thefts has govt schools worried

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 28

With the increased use of IT gadgets, the government schools in this area are facing a new problem. It is the surge in the thefts in the schools.

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is a component in all government schools under Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) and many IT gadgets, including laptops, printers and LED monitors are part of every government schools to bridge the digital divide amongst students of various socio-economic and other geographical barriers.

But in absence of any night guard or chowkidar in most of the government primary schools, the IT gadgets are easy target for the miscreants.

Two days ago, somethieves stole many IT gadgets, including laptops from a government school in Nawan Qila village of Faridkot district.

Last week, some miscreants gained entry into a government school at Machaki Khurd village and decamped with many electronic and IT gadgets. Students and their parents had staged a protest dharna for the police failing to nab the culprits.

While earlier the miscreants used to steal LPG cylinders or food grains, meant for mid-day meal in the schools, but with increased use of IT gadgets in the government schools, the incidents of these devices being stolen have increased dramatically, said a senior functionary in the school education department, preferring anonymity. Because these handheld devices are small, they are easier to steal, he said.

While there are allegations of police having no interest in solving these cases by taking strict action against the culprits, Faridkot Deputy Superintendent of Police Shamsher Singh said the cases had been already registered in this regard and the local police were making its best efforts to nab the culprits.

In the absence of guards to keep a watch during night in government schools, most schools are vulnerable to theft.

As the police were unable to check the thefts, the Faridkot police, some time back, had come out with a unique plan. They had directed the school authorities to shift all goods susceptible to theft to the house of a reputed person in the village every day after school hours.

While the police have not compiled any data about the theft cases in schools, it is estimated that over 120 incidents of theft have taken place in schools in Faridkot, Ferozepur and Moga districts in the past one year.

Over 120 incidents in past year

