Surjit Patar cremated with state honours

Ludhiana, May 13
The mortal remains of the renowned Punjabi poet and writer Dr Surjit Patar were consigned to flames in Ludhiana with full state honours today. The 79-year-old Padma Shri recipient died in his sleep on Saturday at his residence in Ashapuri.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, leaders from various political parties, and a large number of people from the art and film industry paid their last respects to the famous poet.
Patar’s last journey started from his residence Ashapuri in a vehicle decorated with flowers and a picture of Dr Patar.
The CM got emotional as he shouldered Patar’s bier at the Model Town Extension cremation ground. The funeral pyre was lit by Patar’s sons Ankur Singh Patar and Manraj Singh Patar.
Later, the CM announced that the state government would start the Patar award in memory of the poet. The award will have a prize money of Rs 1 lakh and will be presented annually to upcoming poets.
“I used to quote Patar sahib’s poems in my speeches. Today, I do not have any word to say,” said an emotional Chief Minister.
Dr Patar is survived by his wife Bhupinder Kaur and two sons.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Phase-4 sees 67.2% turnout; violence mars polling in Andhra, West Bengal
Surging to 37.9% from 14.4% in 2019, Srinagar registers reco...
On course to achieve 400 + target, Congress not even main challenger, says Rajnath Singh
‘Indian troops holding all positions along LAC since April 2...